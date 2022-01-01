Go
A map showing the location of Cal's Bistro

Cal's Bistro

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

44 West Park Street Lapeer, MI 48446

Lapeer, MI 48446

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

44 West Park Street Lapeer, MI 48446, Lapeer MI 48446

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Brians Family Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

E.G. Nick's Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Side Tracks Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

No substitutions. Additions will be charged extra by takeout staff. It's easy to get side-tracked, at Side Tracks! Take a step back in time at Side Tracks, surrounded by genuine train memorabilia, and enjoy great 'made from scratch in a friendly and comfortable atmosphere. Visit our website at sidetracksbar.com for upcoming events, daily specials & to join ST Loyalty TODAY for free! Pictures shown are for illustration purpose only. Actual product may vary.

Siciliano A Taste Of Italy

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Cal's Bistro

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston