Calvino's Pizza
Order Online for Delivery or Carry Out
4628 Golf Drive
Popular Items
Location
4628 Golf Drive
Windsor WI
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Authentically smoked meats and freshly prepared seafood. Locally owned and operated. #eatlocal ! #eatnorthsouth !
VFW Post 8483
Come in and enjoy!
Gus's Diner
Come in and enjoy!
Monk's Bar and Grill
Monk's Bar & Grill has been known throughout the Midwest as THE place to go for a great burger and friendly service since 1947! We serve fresh, home-style burgers in a clean, family, fun-filled sports atmosphere.