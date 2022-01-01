Calvino's Pizza

Go
4628 Golf Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wisconsin Cheese Bread$13.00
12-Inch cheese bread cut into strips made with Wisconsin cheeses
Cod Dinner$15.00
Four pieces of crispy cod fried to perfection, served with coleslaw and your choice of a side.
Baked Cod Dinner$15.00
Cod buttered and broiled to perfection, served with your choice of a side.
BYO Extra Large$15.99
Create Your Own Pizza!
Side Salad$3.00
Chopped greens topped with tomatoes and onions with your choice of dressing.
BYO Large$11.99
Create Your Own Pizza!
No Bone Wings$10.00
Breaded boneless wings served with your choice of our signature sauces. Buffalo, Teriyaki, or BBQ
Bone IN Wings$10.00
Traditional wings served with your choice of our signature sauces. Buffalo, Teriyaki, or BBQ
The Rocky Large$14.99
Red sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Parm Bombs$8.00
Garlic balls coated in garlic butter and sprinkled with Parmesan cheese
Location

4628 Golf Drive

Windsor WI

Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
