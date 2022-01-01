Go
Toast

Cama Beach Cafe & Catering

Located in the gorgeous lodge at Cama Beach State Park on beautiful Camano Island, one mile north of Camano Island State Park.

1880 SW Camano Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$14.50
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian based on your selections.
BLUEBERRY SCONE$4.75
Our signature scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our most popular scone that we make here in-house (of course)!
Ham Dinner Serves 2-3 Ppl$79.00
PLEASE CHOOSE THUR DEC 23 BETWEEN 11AM-3PM PICKUP TIME. *IF YOU RECEIVE AN ERROR, THE TIME SLOT YOU SELECTED MAY BE FULL. PLEASE SELECT A NEW TIME AND RESUBMIT YOUR ORDER.
YOU MAY NEED TO REPLACE ITEMS IN YOUR CART. THANK YOU.
Swedish Pancakes$13.00
Choice of bacon or sausage or fruit, in-house heavy whipped cream, sour cream, in-house jam or maple-flavored syrup. Swedish are crepe-like pancakes that are more milk & egg heavy than flour. Topped with powdered sugar.
Omelette$14.50
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.
Ham Dinner Serves 4-6 Ppl$135.00
PLEASE CHOOSE THUR DEC 23 BETWEEN 11AM-3PM PICKUP TIME. *IF YOU RECEIVE AN ERROR, THE TIME SLOT YOU SELECTED MAY BE FULL. PLEASE SELECT A NEW TIME AND RESUBMIT YOUR ORDER.
YOU MAY NEED TO REPLACE ITEMS IN YOUR CART. THANK YOU.
Side Home Fries$3.50
We hand-cut red potatoes, boil them in salted water, strain them, and then these are seasoned with various spices and grilled.
Lasagna Dinner Serves 4-6 Ppl$78.00
PLEASE CHOOSE THUR DEC 23 BETWEEN 11AM-3PM PICKUP TIME. *IF YOU RECEIVE AN ERROR, THE TIME SLOT YOU SELECTED MAY BE FULL. PLEASE SELECT A NEW TIME AND RESUBMIT YOUR ORDER.
YOU MAY NEED TO REPLACE ITEMS IN YOUR CART. THANK YOU.
Side of Homemade Biscuit$3.75
Our delicious biscuits are made here in-house.
Cinnamon Roll$4.50
See full menu

Location

1880 SW Camano Dr

Camano Island WA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Spots Bistro

No reviews yet

Dessert & savory pies, soups, salads and entrees to go, and espresso. Formerly the Whidbey Pies Cafe. Same great pie, new savory food menu!

Tapped Public House

No reviews yet

Connecting people and community through an exceptional food and beverage experience. We feature Pacific Northwest inspired house made dishes and craft beer selections. Come in and enjoy!

Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Best New York Pizza West of the Hudson

Callen's

No reviews yet

Hand crafted food served in a comfortable environment at an affordable price.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston