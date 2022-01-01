- Home
- /
- Camano Island
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Cama Beach Cafe & Catering
Cama Beach Cafe & Catering
Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
No reviews yet
1880 SW Camano Dr
Camano Island, WA 98282
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Menu
Popular Items
A generous serving of our own tended corned beef (slow cooked for 6 hours) with red potatoes, onion, red peppers, and topped with Swiss cheese.
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian based on your selections.
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.
Two local pastured eggs and includes choice of "Silvana Meats" Link Sausage or "Daily's" Applewood Smoked Bacon, Includes Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Choice of bacon or sausage or fruit, in-house heavy whipped cream, sour cream, in-house jam or maple-flavored syrup. Swedish are crepe-like pancakes that are more milk & egg heavy than flour. Topped with powdered sugar.
Our delicious biscuits are made here in-house.
Our signature scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our most popular scone that we make here in-house (of course)!
MAINS
A generous serving of our own tended corned beef (slow cooked for 6 hours) with red potatoes, onion, red peppers, and topped with Swiss cheese.
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.
Freshly made with wild mushrooms, "Silvana Meats" sausage, on top of our homemade biscuits.
Tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, sweet red pepper, zucchini, and spinach with red potatoes and topped with Swiss cheese
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian based on your selections.
brioche bread dipped in egg mixture and toasted to a golden brown with hints of cinnamon and nutmeg. Topped with confectioners sugar and served with your choice of Daily's bacon, Silvana meats link sausage, or side of fruit. Syrup and other toppings available.
Free run eggs with choice of meat and cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, spinach, red peppers. Can be made vegetarian and/or gluten free based on your selections.
New-York deli-style dish with a bagel made from scratch and served with cream cheese, sliced tomatoes, red onions and cucumbers, capers, and smoked salmon (lox).
Two local pastured eggs and includes choice of "Silvana Meats" Link Sausage or "Daily's" Applewood Smoked Bacon, Includes Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Choice of bacon or sausage or fruit, in-house heavy whipped cream, sour cream, in-house jam or maple-flavored syrup. Swedish are crepe-like pancakes that are more milk & egg heavy than flour. Topped with powdered sugar.
SIDES
Our delicious biscuits are made here in-house.
Link Sausage with a hint of spice from local farm, Silvana Meats.
We hand-cut red potatoes, boil them in salted water, strain them, and then these are seasoned with various spices and grilled.
Bacon from "Dailys"! Much larger than sliced bacon at home. Cooked to perfection.
Our well-known spiced sausage gravy made here in house with wild mushrooms. When folks from the south rave about our gravy, you know it's good!
2 Eggs from Chickens on a Free-Range Pasture (they get to be outside). Eggs cooked just how you like 'em. These are from the farm just 2 miles down the road! Super fresh!
A selection of fresh cut fruit. Options can include a selection of up to 3 of either: watermelon, honeydew, kiwi, cantaloupe, red grapes, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, pineapple [chef selection of 3 or more varieties and are seasonal].
SCONES
Our signature scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our most popular scone that we make here in-house (of course)!
Our savory scone made with real butter and sour cream. Our signature scones are made here in house!
Our sweet scone made with butter & sour cream, apples, cinnamon and other spices. Our signature scones are made here in house!
Our sweet scone made with real butter and sour cream. The dried cranberries are soaked in orange juice overnight. Our signature scones are made here in house!
BAKERY
LUNCH
Cheddar cheese on thick-cut grilled sourdough
Hand-sliced turkey breast, Swiss, house-made pesto and fresh spinach on focaccia bread
Our own slow cooked corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and served on thick-cut marbled rye.
an attractive array of chicken, bacon, tomatoes, boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, blue cheese crumbles, choice of dressing: ranch, balsamic & thousand island.
Smokey beets, sauerkraut & melted Swiss on rye
MUFFINS
COOKIES
TAKE N BAKE
[Vegetarian] Fresh garden vegetables including, carrots, celery, onions, red potatoes, peas, mushrooms, cauliflower, corn, green beans, served in handrolled, herbed butter crust all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it (+3 hours).
Fruit, cane sugar, corn starch and spices in our own hand-rolled butter crust. Frozen for take & bake. Instructions included.
You read that correctly! Tender bits of braised beef, fresh garden vegetables, beef demi glace, served in handrolled butter crust, all made from scratch. Frozen for take & bake. Let us know if you'd like us to bake it for you (allow three hours baking/prep time).
BARISTA
COLD DRINKS
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location
1880 SW Camano Dr, Camano Island WA 98282
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Camano Island
More near Camano Island
Coupeville
Stanwood
Freeland
Oak Harbor
Marysville
Mukilteo
Everett
Mount Vernon
Kingston
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant