Camacho's Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

5895 Babcock Rd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (66 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5895 Babcock Rd.

San Antonio TX

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
