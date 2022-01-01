Camarillo American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Camarillo

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
GOURMET ANGUS BURGER$20.00
Angus beef patty, applewood bacon, shallot jalapeno marmalade, gruyere cheese, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli on a brioche bun, served with truffle fries
GOAT CHEEESE EGG ROLLS$14.00
9 mini goat cheese eggrolls served with apricot serrano jam
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$9.00
3 golden crispy chicken breast strips with fries
More about Twenty88
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Choose between: Hot (Buffalo), Tangy, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, & Mango Habanero.
Wedge$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
Prime Rib French Dip$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BELGIAN WAFFLES$12.00
Four crispy homemade waffles sprinkles with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup and butter!
BREAKFAST BURRITO$14.00
Served on a grilled flour tortilla, melted jack and cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, guacamole and homemade spicy enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS$13.00
Three soft corn tortillas with melted jack cheese, chopped chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo salsa.
More about Waypoint Cafe
Tony’s Pizza Bros image

 

Tony’s Pizza Bros

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Large (16")$17.00
Antipasto Salad$7.00
Ranch$0.60
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros

