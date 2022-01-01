Camarillo American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Camarillo
More about Twenty88
TAPAS
Twenty88
2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|GOURMET ANGUS BURGER
|$20.00
Angus beef patty, applewood bacon, shallot jalapeno marmalade, gruyere cheese, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli on a brioche bun, served with truffle fries
|GOAT CHEEESE EGG ROLLS
|$14.00
9 mini goat cheese eggrolls served with apricot serrano jam
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$9.00
3 golden crispy chicken breast strips with fries
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Popular items
|Wings
|$15.00
Choose between: Hot (Buffalo), Tangy, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, & Mango Habanero.
|Wedge
|$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
|Prime Rib French Dip
|$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.
More about Waypoint Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|Popular items
|BELGIAN WAFFLES
|$12.00
Four crispy homemade waffles sprinkles with powdered sugar and served with warm syrup and butter!
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$14.00
Served on a grilled flour tortilla, melted jack and cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, guacamole and homemade spicy enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
|GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
|$13.00
Three soft corn tortillas with melted jack cheese, chopped chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo salsa.