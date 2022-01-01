Camarillo burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Camarillo

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wings$15.00
Choose between: Hot (Buffalo), Tangy, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ, & Mango Habanero.
Wedge$9.00
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles
Prime Rib French Dip$19.00
Thinly sliced prime rib, au jus, creamy horseradish sauce.
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
BLVD BRGR CO. image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BLVD BRGR CO.

2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO

Avg 4.4 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CA Jedi$11.00
American Cheese, grilled Red onion, Lettuce, Tomato & 1000 Islands.
Justabrgr$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles & Mayo.
El Fuego$13.00
Bacon, Cheddar Jalapeno Crisp, Onion ring, fresh jalapeno pepper, Jack Cheese & Chipotle Aioli.
More about BLVD BRGR CO.

