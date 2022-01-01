Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve burritos

2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina image

 

2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS Burrito$7.50
Del Mar Burrito$16.00
AlaCarte-Burrito$3.25
More about 2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito Box$79.99
SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE SALSA (SERVES 10-12)
Classic Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Cage free eggs, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$8.99
Cage free eggs, avocado, sautéed organic spinach, tomato, bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, cheddar/jack cheese, whole wheat tortilla
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAESAR CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO$14.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, avocado, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$16.00
Served on a grilled flour tortilla, melted jack and cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, guacamole and homemade spicy enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
THE MAYOR CHORIZO BURRITO$14.00
Egg chorizo scramble, grilled problanos, fresh guacamole, sour cream, smashed pinto beans, OBrien potatoes, cilantro and onions, melted jack cheese on a grilled flour tortilla.
More about Waypoint Cafe

