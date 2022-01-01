Burritos in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve burritos
More about 2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
|KIDS Burrito
|$7.50
|Del Mar Burrito
|$16.00
|AlaCarte-Burrito
|$3.25
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Breakfast Burrito Box
|$79.99
SERVED WITH HOUSE MADE SALSA (SERVES 10-12)
|Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Cage free eggs, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$8.99
Cage free eggs, avocado, sautéed organic spinach, tomato, bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, onion, cheddar/jack cheese, whole wheat tortilla
More about Waypoint Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|CAESAR CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO
|$14.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, avocado, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
|BREAKFAST BURRITO
|$16.00
Served on a grilled flour tortilla, melted jack and cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, guacamole and homemade spicy enchilada sauce. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
|THE MAYOR CHORIZO BURRITO
|$14.00
Egg chorizo scramble, grilled problanos, fresh guacamole, sour cream, smashed pinto beans, OBrien potatoes, cilantro and onions, melted jack cheese on a grilled flour tortilla.