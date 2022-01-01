Caesar salad in Camarillo
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made dressing on side
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Caesar Salad
|$11.99
romaine, asiago cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
|Classic Caesar Salad Tray
|$44.99
ROMAINE, ASIAGO, CROUTONS, CREAMY CAESAR
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|TRI TIP CAESAR SALAD (W,SA,SU @ 10:30AM)
|$22.00
AVAILABLE WEDNESDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS STARTING AT 10:30am. Crisp Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with garlic toast and topped with thinly smoked barbecue tri-tip.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BLVD BRGR CO.
2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO
|Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons & classic caesar dressing