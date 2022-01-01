Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve caesar salad

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
More about Twenty88
79364c0a-1723-47dc-9082-8960ae2288ea image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, house-made dressing on side
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$11.99
romaine, asiago cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Classic Caesar Salad Tray$44.99
ROMAINE, ASIAGO, CROUTONS, CREAMY CAESAR
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRI TIP CAESAR SALAD (W,SA,SU @ 10:30AM)$22.00
AVAILABLE WEDNESDAYS, SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS STARTING AT 10:30am. Crisp Romain lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, Parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing. Served with garlic toast and topped with thinly smoked barbecue tri-tip.
More about Waypoint Cafe
BLVD BRGR CO. image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BLVD BRGR CO.

2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO

Avg 4.4 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.50
Crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, sourdough croutons & classic caesar dressing
More about BLVD BRGR CO.
Item pic

 

Tony’s Pizza Bros

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad$5.00
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros

