Chai tea in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve chai tea

FRESH CURRY CHEFS image

 

FRESH CURRY CHEFS

33 N. Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chai Tea$1.99
More about FRESH CURRY CHEFS
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte$3.99
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

