Chicken tenders in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$9.00
3 golden crispy chicken breast strips with fries
More about Twenty88
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.99
chicken strips, fries and soda
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.00
Two medium size chicken fingers served with ranch and your choice of french fries or fruit.
More about Waypoint Cafe
BLVD BRGR CO. image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BLVD BRGR CO.

2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO

Avg 4.4 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with your choice of fries, sweet potato fries or tots & a fountain drink
Chicken Tenders (3 pc)$5.00
Chicken Tenders (5 pc)$8.00
More about BLVD BRGR CO.
Item pic

 

Tony’s Pizza Bros

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & F. Fries$8.95
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Lightly bread and fried chicken strips;
Served w/honey mustard or ranch dressing
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

