Chicken wraps in Camarillo

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Tuscan Chicken Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, sun-dried tomato aioli, spinach tortilla.
FRESH CURRY CHEFS
33 N. Lewis Rd, Camarillo
|Chicken Tikka - Frankie Wrap
|$11.99
Chicken Tikka Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Chicken grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.99
grilled chicken, romaine, asiago, croutons, creamy caesar
|BBQ Chicken Club Wrap
|$8.99
avocado, BBQ chicken, bacon, tomato, organic field greens, chipotle ranch
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, tomato, chipotle aioli