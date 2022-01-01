Chicken wraps in Camarillo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

60cd3c8a-d6ad-4aa2-af9b-feea22cf6d7b image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Chicken Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, sun-dried tomato aioli, spinach tortilla.
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
8ffe26c8-4d67-4f1d-8d9c-b1f9f7d3da7c image

 

FRESH CURRY CHEFS

33 N. Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tikka - Frankie Wrap$11.99
Chicken Tikka Masala Frankie Wrap is Indian oven Naan bread rolled with marinated Chicken grilled and cooked with with Indian spices. It is topped with cucumber, lettuce and chutney to give extra crunch and flavors.
More about FRESH CURRY CHEFS
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, romaine, asiago, croutons, creamy caesar
BBQ Chicken Club Wrap$8.99
avocado, BBQ chicken, bacon, tomato, organic field greens, chipotle ranch
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$8.99
grilled chicken, organic field greens, tomato, chipotle aioli
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

