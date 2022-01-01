Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve chili

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Chili$12.00
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
FRESH CURRY CHEFS

33 N. Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic & Chili Naan$2.99
More about FRESH CURRY CHEFS
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Verde Plate$14.00
More about 2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
1/4lb All Beef Chili Cheese Dog$9.99
chili, cheddar/jack cheese, chopped tomato, chopped white onion, mustard
Chili Bowl$6.99
No beans, No preservatives, the best you will ever taste! Topped with cheese & chopped white onion.
Chili Cheese Burger$14.99
American Cheese, chopped white onion, tomato, pickles, mustard
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

