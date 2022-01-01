Chopped salad in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve chopped salad
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$15.99
organic field greens, salami, mozzarella, tomato, red onion, carrots, olives, garbanzo beans, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette.
Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar
660 E Ventura Blvd, Building A, Camarillo
|Mediterranean Chopped Salad
|$17.00
Romaine, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber, garbanzo, green onions, parmesan, gorgonzola, provolone, diced roasted turkey, diced salami, champagne balsamic vinaigrette