Cinnamon rolls in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.49
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST COMBO$18.00
Our homemade cinnamon roll, sliced and served French toast style then dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
CINNAMON ROLL$9.00
Our home made cinnamon roll topped with icing then dusted with cinnamon.
More about Waypoint Cafe

