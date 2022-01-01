Cookies in Camarillo
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Jumbo Gluten Free Cookie
|$3.79
|Assorted Small Cookies by Weight
|$15.99
|Cookie Trays
Fresh baked award winning cookies and cream cheese brownie trays! You can taste the real butter! Assorted butter cookies, rugelach, linzer tarts, florentines, thumb prints, cream cheese brownies and more!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Cookies (6)
|$4.00
|Cookies (12)
|$8.00
A yummy assortment of our fresh baked cookies. May include some or all from the variety listed: chocolate chip, chocolate chocolate chip, filled raspberry, toffee brickle, & sugar cookies