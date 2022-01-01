Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve cookies

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Gluten Free Cookie$3.79
Assorted Small Cookies by Weight$15.99
Cookie Trays
Fresh baked award winning cookies and cream cheese brownie trays! You can taste the real butter! Assorted butter cookies, rugelach, linzer tarts, florentines, thumb prints, cream cheese brownies and more!
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
OREO COOKIE SHAKE$11.00
More about Waypoint Cafe
Tony’s Pizza Bros image

 

Tony’s Pizza Bros

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros
Banner pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies (6)$4.00
Cookies (12)$8.00
A yummy assortment of our fresh baked cookies. May include some or all from the variety listed: chocolate chip, chocolate chocolate chip, filled raspberry, toffee brickle, & sugar cookies
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

