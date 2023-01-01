Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar

660 E Ventura Blvd, Building A, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Crispy Chicken$18.00
More about Latitude34 Restaurant and Bar
FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SAND$17.00
CAESAR CRISPY CHICKEN BURRITO$14.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken, melted pepper jack cheese, black beans, corn, avocado, crisp romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted jack cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch served on a brioche bun and your choice of side
More about Waypoint Cafe

