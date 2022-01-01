French toast in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve french toast
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Classic French Toast
|$9.99
thick-cut housemade challah served with 100% real maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
|French Toast Combo
|$12.99
two pieces of housemade challah french toast served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
|Yummy Stuffed French Toast
|$12.99
whipped strawberry cream cheese layered between three slices of battered challah and topped with sliced strawberries. served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST COMBO
|$18.00
Our homemade cinnamon roll, sliced and served French toast style then dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
|FRENCH TOAST COMBO
|$18.00
Toasted brioche bread dipped in our special batter of vanilla, cinnamon, eggs and cream. Then dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon, Served with eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
|FRENCH TOAST
|$13.00
Toasted brioche bread dipped in our special batter of vanilla, cinnamon, eggs and cream then dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.