Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$9.99
thick-cut housemade challah served with 100% real maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
French Toast Combo$12.99
two pieces of housemade challah french toast served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
Yummy Stuffed French Toast$12.99
whipped strawberry cream cheese layered between three slices of battered challah and topped with sliced strawberries. served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CINNAMON ROLL FRENCH TOAST COMBO$18.00
Our homemade cinnamon roll, sliced and served French toast style then dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon. Served with eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
FRENCH TOAST COMBO$18.00
Toasted brioche bread dipped in our special batter of vanilla, cinnamon, eggs and cream. Then dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon, Served with eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.
FRENCH TOAST$13.00
Toasted brioche bread dipped in our special batter of vanilla, cinnamon, eggs and cream then dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Waypoint Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Quesadillas

Chocolate Cake

Calamari

Garlic Bread

Chicken Piccata

Cheeseburgers

Vegetarian Pizza

Sliders

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston