Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Camarillo
/
Camarillo
/
Garlic Bread
Camarillo restaurants that serve garlic bread
Tony’s Pizza Bros
31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$3.00
More about Tony’s Pizza Bros
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
Avg 4.1
(796 reviews)
Garlic Bread
$3.00
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Tuna Salad
Vegetarian Pizza
Chai Tea
Sliders
French Fries
Chili
More near Camarillo to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Calabasas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston