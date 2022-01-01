Mac and cheese in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve mac and cheese
TAPAS
Twenty88
2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|TRUFFLE BACON MAC CHEESE
|$16.00
Cavatappi macaroni, Vermont cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, crispy leeks, truffle oil
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Kid's Mac n Cheese
|$6.99
Kraft Mac n Cheese, fries and soda
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|MAC & CHEESE
|$8.00
Mac & cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese. Choice of fries or fruit.