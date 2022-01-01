Pancakes in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Kid's Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$6.99
silver dollar pancakes, fresh fruit & milk
|Pancake Combo
|$12.99
two pancakes served with 100% real maple syrup, two eggs and two pieces of bacon or turkey sausage
|Pancakes Reg Stack (3)
|$9.99
light & fluffy served with 100% real maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar
More about Waypoint Cafe
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|STACK OF PANCAKES
|$13.00
Three fluffy golden brown pancakes dusted with powdered sugar, with a side of maple syrup and butter.
|PANCAKE COMBO
|$18.00
Two fluffy golden brown butter milk pancakes dusted with powdered sugar. Served with eggs and your choice of bacon or sausage.