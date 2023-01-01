Penne in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve penne
Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
|Kids Penne Pasta
|$5.99
Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Penne Alfredo Family Style for 4
|$75.00
Serves 4....includes garden salad, large one topping pizza, penne alfredo, fresh baked rolls and 6 cookies
|Penne Eggplant
|$19.00
Bits of lightly fried eggplant tossed with penne pasta in a light red sauce
|Spicy Sausage Penne alla Vodka
|$20.00
A popular Italian pasta dish made with vodka and penne pasta, tossed with heavy cream, spicy sausage, crushed tomatoes, onions, chopped crispy Pancetta & peas.