Penne in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve penne

Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Penne Pasta$5.99
Choice of alfredo or marinara sauce and sprinkled with parmesan cheese.
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Penne Alfredo Family Style for 4$75.00
Serves 4....includes garden salad, large one topping pizza, penne alfredo, fresh baked rolls and 6 cookies
Penne Eggplant$19.00
Bits of lightly fried eggplant tossed with penne pasta in a light red sauce
Spicy Sausage Penne alla Vodka$20.00
A popular Italian pasta dish made with vodka and penne pasta, tossed with heavy cream, spicy sausage, crushed tomatoes, onions, chopped crispy Pancetta & peas.
