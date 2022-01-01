Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve pork chops

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop$28.00
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Stuffed Pork Chops Saltimbocca$24.00
A Large 10 oz. pork chop seasoned with our Italian breadcrumbs, sautéed
with onions, white wine and garlic & stuffed with prosciutto & fontina cheese.\t
Served alongside our garlic mashed potatoes! Includes fresh vegetables, soup or salad & roll.
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo

