Pork chops in Camarillo

More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Pork Chop
|$28.00
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Stuffed Pork Chops Saltimbocca
|$24.00
A Large 10 oz. pork chop seasoned with our Italian breadcrumbs, sautéed
with onions, white wine and garlic & stuffed with prosciutto & fontina cheese.\t
Served alongside our garlic mashed potatoes! Includes fresh vegetables, soup or salad & roll.