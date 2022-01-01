Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve quesadillas

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FILET MIGNON QUESADILLA$22.00
More about Twenty88
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA$14.00
Grilled flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, scrambled eggs and bacon, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
More about Waypoint Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Cookies

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Bruschetta

Caprese Salad

Fettuccine Alfredo

Tiramisu

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston