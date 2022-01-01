Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Camarillo
/
Camarillo
/
Quesadillas
Camarillo restaurants that serve quesadillas
TAPAS
Twenty88
2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
Avg 4.3
(1545 reviews)
FILET MIGNON QUESADILLA
$22.00
More about Twenty88
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
Avg 4.6
(1833 reviews)
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
$14.00
Grilled flour tortilla, melted jack cheese, scrambled eggs and bacon, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or O’Brien potatoes.
More about Waypoint Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo
Cookies
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
Bruschetta
Caprese Salad
Fettuccine Alfredo
Tiramisu
More near Camarillo to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Moorpark
No reviews yet
Calabasas
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston