Reuben in Camarillo

Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City

185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Beef Reuben$12.99
More about Marie Callender's - Salt Lake City
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Corned Beef Reuben$18.99
our famous reubens are served on grilled rye with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & russian dressing. Served with coleslaw and fries. make it a RACHEL...sub the sauerkraut for coleslaw!
Pastrami Reuben$18.99
our famous reubens are served on grilled rye with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & russian dressing. Served with coleslaw and fries.
Turkey Reuben$18.99
our famous reubens are served on grilled rye with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese & russian dressing. Served with coleslaw and fries.
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

