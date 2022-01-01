Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve risotto

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOP/LOBS RISOTTO$44.00
More about Twenty88
SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar image

 

SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar

Closed Sunday, Monday 4850 Santa Rosa, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
VEGTABLE RISOTTO$22.00
ZUCCHINI, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, YELLOW SQUASH, LIGHT CREAM, PARMESAN CHEESE, LEMON, HERBS
CHOOSE YOUR FAVORITE PROTEIN
More about SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar

