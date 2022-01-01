Salmon in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve salmon
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Salmon
|$27.00
Atlantic salmon grilled and finished with our honey glaze or bbq sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf.
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo
|Wild Salmon
|$21.00
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Nova Smoked Salmon (Lox) Sandwich
|$13.99
acme nova smoked salmon from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, choice of bagel
|Smoked Salmon Board
|$16.99
acme nova from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onions, tomato, capers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, choice of bagel
|Salmon Dinner
|$21.99
A beautiful piece of salmon grilled perfectly with a bit of garlic butter! Served with delicious quinoa and steamed broccoli & carrots. Best protein plate ever!
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Fresh Salmon
|$22.00
Marinated in our special blend of oil, fresh herbs, and spices then grilled or sauteed to perfection.
*Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread