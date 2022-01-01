Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve salmon

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CITRUS SALMON$32.00
CITRUS SALMON$34.00
Salmon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$27.00
Atlantic salmon grilled and finished with our honey glaze or bbq sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables and rice pilaf.
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina image

 

2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

710 Arneill Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wild Salmon$21.00
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Nova Smoked Salmon (Lox) Sandwich$13.99
acme nova smoked salmon from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, choice of bagel
Smoked Salmon Board$16.99
acme nova from Brooklyn, cream cheese, onions, tomato, capers, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, choice of bagel
Salmon Dinner$21.99
A beautiful piece of salmon grilled perfectly with a bit of garlic butter! Served with delicious quinoa and steamed broccoli & carrots. Best protein plate ever!
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Salmon$22.00
Marinated in our special blend of oil, fresh herbs, and spices then grilled or sauteed to perfection.
*Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread
