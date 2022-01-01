Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon salad in
Camarillo
/
Camarillo
/
Salmon Salad
Camarillo restaurants that serve salmon salad
TAPAS
Twenty88
2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
Avg 4.3
(1545 reviews)
MEDITERRANEAN SALMON SALAD
$26.00
More about Twenty88
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
Avg 4.2
(1417 reviews)
Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich
$13.99
cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, choice of bagel
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo
Garlic Bread
Chai Tea
Tuna Salad
Caprese Salad
Cheeseburgers
Salmon
French Fries
Tacos
More near Camarillo to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Calabasas
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Moorpark
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(66 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(233 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(226 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston