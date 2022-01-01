Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve salmon salad

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
MEDITERRANEAN SALMON SALAD$26.00
More about Twenty88
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Salmon Salad Sandwich$13.99
cream cheese, onion, tomato, capers, choice of bagel
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Garlic Bread

Chai Tea

Tuna Salad

Caprese Salad

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

French Fries

Tacos

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (66 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (357 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (162 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (233 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (226 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston