Short ribs in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve short ribs

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
JALISCO SHORT RIBS$36.00
Our award-winning six-hour braised short ribs with traditional Mexican herbs and spices, topped with pickled Yucatan onions, cheddar soft polenta mash, chef's seasonal vegetables
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Braised Short Rib Tortellacci$20.00
Short rib slowly braised with a mix of vegetables & red wine, wrapped in a large pasta shell; tossed in your choice of a Barolo wine or alfredo sauce & served with a side of vegetables.
