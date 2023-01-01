Spaghetti in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo
|Catering Spaghetti Marinara
|$32.00
HALF PAN Feed 10+ people & including our freshly baked garlic knots as well as serving utensils and plates .Available for pick up or delivery
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo
1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo
|Spaghetti Meat Sauce
|$16.00
|Half & Half (ravioli & spaghetti combo)
|$16.50
Half ravioli and half spaghetti with your choice of beef or cheese ravioli with meat or marinara sauce.
|Spaghetti w/butter only
|$14.00