Spaghetti in Camarillo

Camarillo restaurants
Camarillo restaurants that serve spaghetti

Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

TakeoutFast Pay
Catering Spaghetti Marinara$32.00
HALF PAN Feed 10+ people & including our freshly baked garlic knots as well as serving utensils and plates .Available for pick up or delivery
More about Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti Meat Sauce$16.00
Half & Half (ravioli & spaghetti combo)$16.50
Half ravioli and half spaghetti with your choice of beef or cheese ravioli with meat or marinara sauce.
Spaghetti w/butter only$14.00
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo

