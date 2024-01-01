Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Strawberry cheesecake in
Camarillo
/
Camarillo
/
Strawberry Cheesecake
Camarillo restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
Lorus Cafe
630 Ventura Blvd #1217, Camarillo, CA, Camarillo
No reviews yet
Cheesecake w/ Strawberries Pancake (4)
$14.99
More about Lorus Cafe
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
Avg 4.2
(1417 reviews)
Strawberry Cheesecake
$9.49
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo
Fettuccine Alfredo
Brisket
Huevos Rancheros
Carbonara
Cheesecake
Spinach Salad
Chocolate Cake
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Camarillo to explore
Ventura
Avg 4.2
(44 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Thousand Oaks
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Malibu
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Simi Valley
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Canoga Park
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Calabasas
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Chatsworth
No reviews yet
Moorpark
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1271 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(559 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(325 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(619 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston