Turkey clubs in Camarillo

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge

2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo

Avg 4.5 (762 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$16.00
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo

Avg 4.2 (1417 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Decker Turkey Club$14.99
honey cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
Kid's Turkey Sandwich$6.99
all natural turkey sandwich with cheddar, mayo and served on multigrain wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit and soda
Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURKEY SANDWICH$16.00
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on toasted sourdough. With your choice of side.
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

185 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roasted Turkey Croissant Club$13.49
Turkey Croissant Club MC Signature Item
Roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayonnaise on a flaky butter croissant.
