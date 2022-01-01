Turkey clubs in Camarillo
Camarillo restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ric's Restaurant & Sports Lounge
2500 Las Posas Rd, Camarillo
|Turkey Club
|$16.00
More about Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
|Triple Decker Turkey Club
|$14.99
honey cured bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sourdough
|Kid's Turkey Sandwich
|$6.99
all natural turkey sandwich with cheddar, mayo and served on multigrain wheat bread. Served with fresh fruit and soda
More about Waypoint Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave, Camarillo
|TURKEY SANDWICH
|$16.00
Lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise, served on toasted sourdough. With your choice of side.