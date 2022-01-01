Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve wedge salad

Twenty88 image

TAPAS

Twenty88

2088 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)
Takeout
WEDGE SALAD$15.00
WEDGE SALAD$15.00
Baby iceberg lettuce, crumble gorgonzola cheese, baby heirloom tomatoes, shaved red onions, applewood bacon, bleu cheese dressing, drizzle olive oil
More about Twenty88
SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar image

 

SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar

Closed Sunday, Monday 4850 Santa Rosa, Camarillo

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK WEDGE SALAD$24.00
STEAK SERVED OVER OUR VERSION OF THE WEDGE: ICEBERG LETTUCE, GORGONZOLA CHEESE, ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, TOPPED WITH OUR HOUSE RANCH DRESSING
More about SLATE Bistro & Craft Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Chicken Sandwiches

Brisket

Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Quesadillas

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (73 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston