Camas restaurants you'll love

Go
Camas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Camas

Camas's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Camas restaurants

A Beer at a Time image

PIZZA

A Beer at a Time

216 ne 3rd ave, Camas

Avg 4.3 (590 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza$19.50
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
Pulled Pork Nachos$13.95
Pulled pork, Beer cheese sauce, House made Pico De gallo, Sour cream
Philly Cheese Steak$12.95
Grilled Steak, green peppers, onions, american cheese, aioli
More about A Beer at a Time
Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$15.00
goat cheese, walnuts & balsamic glaze
Turkey Club$18.00
como bread, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo + fries
Crab Cakes$22.00
gathered greens, blood orange vinaigrette
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
Acorn & the Oak image

FRENCH FRIES

Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St, Camas

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Salad$13.00
A mélange of iceberg lettuce, baby spinach and radicchio, chopped and tossed with blue cheese crumbles, chopped pear, red onion, crispy bacon, dried cranberries, and toasted pumpkin seeds in our house Maple Vinaigrette. (GF, Vegetarian possible)
Wintertime Burrata Board$14.00
It’s citrus season! Enjoy a ball of creamy burrata cheese nestled in with fresh juicy blood oranges and shaved fennel. Seasoned and topped with balsamic syrup, olive oil, toasted fennel seeds, and a sprinkling of fennel pollen. Served alongside a personal sized loaf of hot buttery garlic bread.
Filet Mignon$45.00
Enjoy an absolutely beautiful hand-cut 7 oz filet mignon, grilled exactly to your preference. It’s served over a bed of house-made creamed spinach (fresh chopped spinach sautéed with homemade béchamel sauce) and roasted potatoes. Fried shallots on top!
Let us know if you need a GF option, and please leave your desired steak cooking temperature in the notes.
More about Acorn & the Oak
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké image

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

301 NE 192nd Ave., Ste 208, Camas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lomi Lomi Salmon Poké*$13.99
Marinated with sea salt, sesame oil, lemon juice, onion, green onion.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Hotel California Roll$9.99
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.
Darkhorse Roll$14.49
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

401 NE 4th Ave, Camas

Avg 4.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Stir Fry$11.00
Seasonal vegetables stir fried and served over steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
Buddha Bowl$16.00
Diced Chicken, black rice blend, roasted butternut squash, spinach, fresh avocado and pickled red onion. Topped with house made peanut sauce.
Camas$14.00
Krab, shrimp, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, spicy sauce and green onion
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

155 NE 192nd Ave, Camas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
Burgerim Fries$2.99
More about BurgerIM
The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen

4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas

Avg 4.6 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Chicken$9.00
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Your choice of fries or grilled veggies
Foccacia$5.00
House Baked with asiago cheese and roasted garlic.
Fried Chicken Sand$17.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, house pickles Bar room slaw, ranch, baby swiss, house baked bun
More about The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Nuestra Mesa

228 NE 4th Ave, Camas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nuestra Mesa

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Camas

Salmon

California Rolls

Map

More near Camas to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston