Camas restaurants you'll love

PIZZA
A Beer at a Time
216 ne 3rd ave, Camas
|Popular items
|12 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza
|$19.50
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.95
Pulled pork, Beer cheese sauce, House made Pico De gallo, Sour cream
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Grilled Steak, green peppers, onions, american cheese, aioli
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Restaurant + Bar
4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$15.00
goat cheese, walnuts & balsamic glaze
|Turkey Club
|$18.00
como bread, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo + fries
|Crab Cakes
|$22.00
gathered greens, blood orange vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Acorn & the Oak
3533 NE Everett St, Camas
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
A mélange of iceberg lettuce, baby spinach and radicchio, chopped and tossed with blue cheese crumbles, chopped pear, red onion, crispy bacon, dried cranberries, and toasted pumpkin seeds in our house Maple Vinaigrette. (GF, Vegetarian possible)
|Wintertime Burrata Board
|$14.00
It’s citrus season! Enjoy a ball of creamy burrata cheese nestled in with fresh juicy blood oranges and shaved fennel. Seasoned and topped with balsamic syrup, olive oil, toasted fennel seeds, and a sprinkling of fennel pollen. Served alongside a personal sized loaf of hot buttery garlic bread.
|Filet Mignon
|$45.00
Enjoy an absolutely beautiful hand-cut 7 oz filet mignon, grilled exactly to your preference. It’s served over a bed of house-made creamed spinach (fresh chopped spinach sautéed with homemade béchamel sauce) and roasted potatoes. Fried shallots on top!
Let us know if you need a GF option, and please leave your desired steak cooking temperature in the notes.
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
301 NE 192nd Ave., Ste 208, Camas
|Popular items
|Lomi Lomi Salmon Poké*
|$13.99
Marinated with sea salt, sesame oil, lemon juice, onion, green onion.
*This product contains raw or undercooked seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry including eggs, and seafood may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
|Hotel California Roll
|$9.99
Avocado, cucumber, & krabstik topped with kani salad and sesame seeds.
|Darkhorse Roll
|$14.49
Tempura roll with cream cheese and krabstik, topped with tempura shrimp, tempura salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and sesame seeds.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
401 NE 4th Ave, Camas
|Popular items
|Stir Fry
|$11.00
Seasonal vegetables stir fried and served over steamed rice with teriyaki sauce
|Buddha Bowl
|$16.00
Diced Chicken, black rice blend, roasted butternut squash, spinach, fresh avocado and pickled red onion. Topped with house made peanut sauce.
|Camas
|$14.00
Krab, shrimp, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, spicy sauce and green onion
BurgerIM
155 NE 192nd Ave, Camas
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen
4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas
|Popular items
|Kids Chicken
|$9.00
Your choice of fried or grilled chicken. Your choice of fries or grilled veggies
|Foccacia
|$5.00
House Baked with asiago cheese and roasted garlic.
|Fried Chicken Sand
|$17.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, house pickles Bar room slaw, ranch, baby swiss, house baked bun
Nuestra Mesa
228 NE 4th Ave, Camas