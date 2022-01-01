Camas American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Camas
PIZZA
A Beer at a Time
216 ne 3rd ave, Camas
|Popular items
|12 Inch - Hawaiian 5-0 Pizza
|$19.50
Canadian bacon, pineapple, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.95
Pulled pork, Beer cheese sauce, House made Pico De gallo, Sour cream
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$12.95
Grilled Steak, green peppers, onions, american cheese, aioli
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Restaurant + Bar
4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$15.00
goat cheese, walnuts & balsamic glaze
|Turkey Club
|$18.00
como bread, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo + fries
|Crab Cakes
|$22.00
gathered greens, blood orange vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Acorn & the Oak
3533 NE Everett St, Camas
|Popular items
|Chopped Salad
|$13.00
A mélange of iceberg lettuce, baby spinach and radicchio, chopped and tossed with blue cheese crumbles, chopped pear, red onion, crispy bacon, dried cranberries, and toasted pumpkin seeds in our house Maple Vinaigrette. (GF, Vegetarian possible)
|Wintertime Burrata Board
|$14.00
It’s citrus season! Enjoy a ball of creamy burrata cheese nestled in with fresh juicy blood oranges and shaved fennel. Seasoned and topped with balsamic syrup, olive oil, toasted fennel seeds, and a sprinkling of fennel pollen. Served alongside a personal sized loaf of hot buttery garlic bread.
|Filet Mignon
|$45.00
Enjoy an absolutely beautiful hand-cut 7 oz filet mignon, grilled exactly to your preference. It’s served over a bed of house-made creamed spinach (fresh chopped spinach sautéed with homemade béchamel sauce) and roasted potatoes. Fried shallots on top!
Let us know if you need a GF option, and please leave your desired steak cooking temperature in the notes.