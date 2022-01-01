Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Camas

Go
Camas restaurants
Toast

Camas restaurants that serve bread pudding

Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St, Camas

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Doughnut Bread Pudding$14.00
Nummy glazed doughnuts, chopped up and layered with semi-sweet chunks of chocolate, cinnamon, and toasted hazelnuts. Baked until ooey-gooey & hot, then dusted with powdered sugar. Served with our house chocolate sauce.
More about Acorn & the Oak
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

401 NE 4th Ave, Camas

Avg 4.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Tommy'Os bread pudding$10.00
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

Browse other tasty dishes in Camas

Pork Chops

Fish And Chips

Lobsters

Pudding

Cake

Quesadillas

California Rolls

Salmon

Map

More near Camas to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston