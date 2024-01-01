Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Camas
/
Camas
/
Brisket
Camas restaurants that serve brisket
Nuestra Mesa - 228 NE 4th Ave
228 NE 4th Ave, Camas
No reviews yet
1\\2 Brisket Nacho
$10.00
More about Nuestra Mesa - 228 NE 4th Ave
Banh Reade Smoke and Sand - 23715 NE 39th St
5900 Northwest Friberg-Strunk Street, Camas
No reviews yet
French Onion Brisket
$18.00
chopped brisket , caramelized sweet onion, sautéed shrooms, smothered in melted gruyere cheese & served with au-jus
More about Banh Reade Smoke and Sand - 23715 NE 39th St
