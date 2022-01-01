Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Camas

Camas restaurants
Camas restaurants that serve cheesecake

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$8.00
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
FRENCH FRIES

Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St, Camas

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Cheesecake$14.00
Creamy homemade lemon cheesecake filling mixed with fresh lemon zest, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, and sour cream for some extra tang! Stacked high on a fat, buttery graham cracker crust and topped with house blueberry sauce & a dollop of vanilla whip.
More about Acorn & the Oak
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen

4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas

Avg 4.6 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake$11.00
Lemon curd, blueberry sauce, fresh whipped cream.
More about The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen

