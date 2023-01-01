Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Camas

Go
Camas restaurants
Toast

Camas restaurants that serve clam chowder

Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Restaurant + Bar - Camas Meadows

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$10.00
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar - Camas Meadows
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St, Camas

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder$16.00
Settle in to a comforting bowl of homemade New England clam chowder. Made with baby Little Neck clams, onion, celery, fennel, and yukon gold potatoes, all in a thick & creamy bacon-clam broth. Finished with diced chives & crispy bacon pieces, and served with oyster crackers.
More about Acorn & the Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Camas

Spinach Salad

Tarts

Salmon

Cake

Pudding

Steak Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Camas to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (401 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (651 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (285 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston