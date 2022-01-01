Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Camas

Go
Camas restaurants
Toast

Camas restaurants that serve clams

Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$10.00
Linguine + Clams$22.00
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St, Camas

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Linguine with Pancetta & Clams$26.00
Al dente linguine noodles are tossed with clams and bits of savory pancetta, then coated in our house White Clam Sauce - a powerful & zesty concoction of garlic, crushed red pepper, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, oregano, and extra virgin olive oil. We garnish it all with house-made garlic breadcrumbs for crunch, and parsley oil for vibrancy. Pro-tip: for $5 extra, order a loaf of our hot & buttery garlic bread to sop up all that garlicky goodness at the end.
More about Acorn & the Oak

Browse other tasty dishes in Camas

Spinach Salad

Calamari

California Rolls

Salmon

Pork Belly

Pudding

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Map

More near Camas to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (530 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston