Lobsters in
Camas
/
Camas
/
Lobsters
Camas restaurants that serve lobsters
PIZZA
A Beer at a Time
216 ne 3rd ave, Camas
Avg 4.3
(590 reviews)
New England Lobster Roll
$15.95
Lobster meat, green onions, celery on a butter toasted roll
More about A Beer at a Time
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
401 NE 4th Ave, Camas
Avg 4.6
(46 reviews)
Lobster Potstickers
$14.00
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
