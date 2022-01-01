Mac and cheese in Camas

So fancy. So cheesy. So satisfying! Our homemade seafood mac is comprised of cavatappi pasta noodles tossed in a decadent four-cheese mornay sauce (Brie, Gouda, Havarti, Tillamook Cheddar) then mixed with butter-sautéed lobster, shrimp, & crab. Topped with garlic bread crumbs for extra crunch!

