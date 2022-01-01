Mac and cheese in Camas
Camas restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Acorn & the Oak
3533 NE Everett St, Camas
|Seafood Mac & Cheese
|$34.00
So fancy. So cheesy. So satisfying! Our homemade seafood mac is comprised of cavatappi pasta noodles tossed in a decadent four-cheese mornay sauce (Brie, Gouda, Havarti, Tillamook Cheddar) then mixed with butter-sautéed lobster, shrimp, & crab. Topped with garlic bread crumbs for extra crunch!
The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar
4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas
|Mac n Cheese Side
|$10.50
Creamy White cheddar sauce, macaron noodles and toast bread crumbs
|Entree Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Skillet baked mac and cheese with white cheddar a parmesan crust and house salad
|Mac n Cheese side
|$9.50
Skillet white cheddar mac and cheese.