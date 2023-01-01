Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Macaroni salad in
Camas
/
Camas
/
Macaroni Salad
Camas restaurants that serve macaroni salad
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
401 NE 4th Ave, Camas
Avg 4.6
(46 reviews)
Curry Macaroni Salad
$3.00
Curry Macaroni Salad (4 servings)
$18.00
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
Little Kahunas - 1619 NW 6th Ave
1619 NW 6th Ave, Camas
No reviews yet
Curry Macaroni Salad
$3.00
More about Little Kahunas - 1619 NW 6th Ave
