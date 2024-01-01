Risotto in Camas

Wild-harvested hedgehog mushrooms from Washougal are roasted down, then tossed into our decadent, creamy risotto made with arborio rice, white wine, butter, cream, and white cheddar. Topped with four juicy wild-caught scallops, which are porcini-dusted, then pan-seared to perfection. The dish is finished with truffled walnuts, and just the smallest hint of truffle oil. (GF)

