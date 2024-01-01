Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Camas

Camas restaurants
Camas restaurants that serve risotto

FRENCH FRIES

Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St, Camas

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop-Mushroom Risotto$58.00
Wild-harvested hedgehog mushrooms from Washougal are roasted down, then tossed into our decadent, creamy risotto made with arborio rice, white wine, butter, cream, and white cheddar. Topped with four juicy wild-caught scallops, which are porcini-dusted, then pan-seared to perfection. The dish is finished with truffled walnuts, and just the smallest hint of truffle oil. (GF)
More about Acorn & the Oak
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

401 NE 4th Ave, Camas

Avg 4.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Ahi with Risotto$38.00
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

