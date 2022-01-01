Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seaweed salad in
Camas
/
Camas
/
Seaweed Salad
Camas restaurants that serve seaweed salad
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
301 NE 192nd Ave., Ste 208, Camas
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$5.00
4 oz of our delicious seaweed salad now available as a side.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
401 NE 4th Ave, Camas
Avg 4.6
(46 reviews)
Seaweed Salad Small
$4.00
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
