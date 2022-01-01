Short ribs in Camas
Camas restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Acorn & the Oak
FRENCH FRIES
Acorn & the Oak
3533 NE Everett St, Camas
|Braised Short Ribs
|$42.00
Get ready for greatness! Chris, our talented chef, has a way with meat! (Was that innuendo? You be the judge!) Have something completely different than turkey tonight, by ordering our slow-braised Painted Hills boneless beef short ribs. Cooked for hours, until they’re melt-in-your-mouth, ridiculously tender, then served over nummy white cheddar polenta. Roasted Brussels sprouts on the side because you gotta eat your greens, and the whole shebang is finished with a red wine & beef reduction that will haunt your dreams. This week only!
More about The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar
4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas
|Lunch Short Rib & Pappardelle
|$26.00
Red barrel braised, shitake mushrooms, smoked mushroom butter, horseradish cream, Reggiano parmesan.
|Short Ribs & Pappardelle
|$26.00
Red Barrel braised, shitake mushrooms, smoked mushroom butter, horseradish cream, reggiano parmesan.