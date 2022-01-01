Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Camas

Go
Camas restaurants
Toast

Camas restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Acorn & the Oak

3533 NE Everett St, Camas

Avg 4.8 (328 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$42.00
Get ready for greatness! Chris, our talented chef, has a way with meat! (Was that innuendo? You be the judge!) Have something completely different than turkey tonight, by ordering our slow-braised Painted Hills boneless beef short ribs. Cooked for hours, until they’re melt-in-your-mouth, ridiculously tender, then served over nummy white cheddar polenta. Roasted Brussels sprouts on the side because you gotta eat your greens, and the whole shebang is finished with a red wine & beef reduction that will haunt your dreams. This week only!
More about Acorn & the Oak
The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar

4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas

Avg 4.6 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Short Rib & Pappardelle$26.00
Red barrel braised, shitake mushrooms, smoked mushroom butter, horseradish cream, Reggiano parmesan.
Short Ribs & Pappardelle$26.00
Red Barrel braised, shitake mushrooms, smoked mushroom butter, horseradish cream, reggiano parmesan.
More about The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Camas

Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Tomato Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Spinach Salad

Pork Chops

Nachos

Map

More near Camas to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Gresham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Happy Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Hood River

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

The Dalles

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Astoria

No reviews yet

Albany

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (369 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (280 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (297 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston