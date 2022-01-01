Spinach salad in Camas
Camas restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Restaurant + Bar
4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
401 NE 4th Ave, Camas
|Small Spinach Salad
|$7.00
|Spinach Salad
|$12.00
Organic Spinach, hardboiled egg, Craisins, candied hazelnuts, pickled red onion, chopped smoked bacon, tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette