Spinach salad in Camas

Camas restaurants
Camas restaurants that serve spinach salad

Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$14.00
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

401 NE 4th Ave, Camas

Avg 4.6 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Small Spinach Salad$7.00
Spinach Salad$12.00
Organic Spinach, hardboiled egg, Craisins, candied hazelnuts, pickled red onion, chopped smoked bacon, tossed with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel

