Steak salad in Camas

Camas restaurants
Camas restaurants that serve steak salad

Hickory Restaurant + Bar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Hickory Restaurant + Bar

4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas

Avg 4.7 (119 reviews)
Takeout
Hickory Steak Salad$18.00
grilled steak, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, hard cooked egg, crispy onion
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen

4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas

Avg 4.6 (1143 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$20.50
Wood-fired Sirloin, roasted tomato, crispy onion, grilled spring asparagus, cambozola cheese. Served with house-made port dressing.
Steak Salad$18.50
Wood fired Sirloin, red and golden beets, roasted tomato, crispy onion, mushroom ragout, cambozola cheese and Red wine vinaigrette
More about The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen

