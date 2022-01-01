Steak salad in Camas
Camas restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Hickory Restaurant + Bar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Hickory Restaurant + Bar
4105 NW Camas Meadows Dr,, Camas
|Hickory Steak Salad
|$18.00
grilled steak, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, hard cooked egg, crispy onion
More about The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hammond Neighborhood Kitchen
4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas
|Steak Salad
|$20.50
Wood-fired Sirloin, roasted tomato, crispy onion, grilled spring asparagus, cambozola cheese. Served with house-made port dressing.
|Steak Salad
|$18.50
Wood fired Sirloin, red and golden beets, roasted tomato, crispy onion, mushroom ragout, cambozola cheese and Red wine vinaigrette