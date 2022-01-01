Tomato salad in Camas
Camas restaurants that serve tomato salad
More about Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Tommy O's @ the Camas Hotel
401 NE 4th Ave, Camas
|Buddha Bowl
|$16.00
Diced Chicken, black rice blend, roasted butternut squash, spinach, fresh avocado and pickled red onion. Topped with house made peanut sauce.
|Camas
|$15.00
Krab, shrimp, avocado, topped with fresh salmon, spicy sauce and green onion
|Big Kahuna
|$15.00
Tempura Shrimp and krab topped with avocado and tempura crunch then drizzled with jalapeno-cilantro sauce
More about The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Hammond Kitchen & Craft Bar
4857 NW Lake Rd, Camas
|California Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
Deviled eggs with crab, avocado, ginger and wasabi.
|Foccacia
|$5.00
House Baked with asiago cheese and roasted garlic.
|Pan Seared Halibut
|$25.00
Wild Alaskan Halibut, almond crust, lemon butter, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, summer succotash.