Choose from the following options:

*The Standard -

house maple chicken breakfast sausage, an organic fried egg, farmhouse cheese, sunflower seed gremolata + plain aioli.

*Earthly Delights -

herbed zucchini pickles, fried egg, farmhouse cheese, and a sun-dried tomato pecan pesto.

VEGAN Earthly Delights -

same ingredients as listed above minus the egg & cheese (replaced with heaps of avocado) and made on our house GF/V rosemary focaccia.

*Default on our house made buttermilk biscuit made with Cairnspring Edison flour. Option to sub our house made GF/V rosemary focaccia.

Note: the ingredients of each sandwich cannot be mixed and matched, we are only able to accommodate the substitutions and additions provided.

