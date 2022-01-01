Go
At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.

221 W Holly St • $$

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)

Popular Items

Pour Over
A 12 oz. pour-over, brewed on our Poursteady device. Check out cambercoffee.com for detailed descriptions of each offering!
On a Passing Cloud$6.00
Espresso, organic oat milk, maple, cinnamon, and orange oil. The special that captured everyone's heart. Served as a 10 oz, steamed or shaken chilled.
Avocado Tartine$8.00
GF/V - sliced avocado, pistachio dukkah, lemon zest
Option below to add a soft boiled beet egg.
*Made on our GF housemade hearty buckwheat-millet bread
Latte$5.00
Espresso and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Iced Chai$5.00
House-made chai made with organic Assam black tea, whole spices, and Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Substitute milk for Minor Figures Oat Milk.
Mocha$5.50
Espresso, house-chocolate sauce, and steamed Grace Harbor milk. Substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Choose from the following options:
*The Standard -
house maple chicken breakfast sausage, an organic fried egg, farmhouse cheese, sunflower seed gremolata + plain aioli.
*Earthly Delights -
herbed zucchini pickles, fried egg, farmhouse cheese, and a sun-dried tomato pecan pesto.
VEGAN Earthly Delights -
same ingredients as listed above minus the egg & cheese (replaced with heaps of avocado) and made on our house GF/V rosemary focaccia.
*Default on our house made buttermilk biscuit made with Cairnspring Edison flour. Option to sub our house made GF/V rosemary focaccia.
Note: the ingredients of each sandwich cannot be mixed and matched, we are only able to accommodate the substitutions and additions provided.
Iced Latte$5.00
Espresso, Grace Harbor milk, over ice. Add flavors or substitute milk for Minor Figures organic oat milk.
Bacon Cheddar Scallion Scone$5.50
A savory scone containing bacon, white sharp cheddar, and scallion. This is breakfast in a scone and we wouldn't have it any other way!
Americano$4.00
Espresso stretched with hot water.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

221 W Holly St

Bellingham WA

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

